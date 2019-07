× A “Good” first pitch at Victory Field

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Donna Good stood on the Victory Field grass and tossed a ceremonial first pitch right over the plate Wednesday afternoon.

“I enjoyed it,” the ninety-nine-year-old said after throwing a strike. ”

A Fishers resident, Good hails from Michigan, and developed a love of baseball in grade school.

“I’ve never been photographed so much in my life,” Good said with a chuckle.

And 99-year old Donna delivers! Hear from her tonight on @FOX59 News at 6! pic.twitter.com/p3i6OfyONX — Chris Hagan (@ChrisHaganIndy) July 17, 2019

Good will turn 100 in March.