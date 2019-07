× Carmel police seek public’s help in identifying alleged thief

CARMEL, Ind. — Police in Carmel are asking for the public’s help in identifying an alleged thief.

On Tuesday, the man pictured was involved in a theft at Market District in Carmel, according to the Carmel Police Department.

He was seen leaving the parking lot in a blue Volkswagen Beetle.

Anyone with information regarding the man’s identity should contact Officer Shelby Jellison at 317-571-2500 or sjellison@carmel.in.gov.