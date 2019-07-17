Clay County man arrested for alleged sexual abuse of 13-year-old

Tony G. Brock (Photo Provided By Indiana State Police)

Brazil, Ind. — A Brazil man accused of sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl has been arrested, according to Indiana State Police.

State police say they initiated a criminal investigation in November after they received information regarding the abuse. During the investigation, police say they found that 39-year-old Tony G. Brock had been engaging in sexual misconduct with a minor.

After reviewing the case, the Clay County Prosecutor’s Office issued an arrest warrant for Brock on July 11.

After conducting surveillance on a residence, Brock was arrested Wednesday morning in Vermillion County by the Clinton City Police Department.

Brock was taken into custody without incident and faces felony charges of sexual misconduct with a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

He is currently being held in the Clay County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

