Excessive Heat Watch issued for central Indiana

Widely scattered showers and a few thunderstorms traveled over the state early this morning. Skies are mainly cloudy this Wednesday morning with temperatures in the lower to mid-70s! It is a sticky start to the day, especially when your factor in dew points in the 70s. Muggy conditions are expected again this afternoon with highs rebounding into the upper 80s.

There should be several dry hours today, but moisture is going to wrap around the low pressure system that was once Tropical Storm Barry. There will be more breaks in the clouds as we head into the afternoon hours. However, A few scattered showers and storms may fire up as the complex tracks away from the state. Rain chances will wind down this evening and cloud cover will decrease overnight. The recent rainfall, calm and humid conditions will result in the formation of patchy fog tonight.

An Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for Indiana and will begin Thursday afternoon and is scheduled to expire Sunday evening. Late this week and weekend, the humidity will become oppressive as highs soar into the mid to upper 90s with a 100°+ heat index through Sunday! The dangerous heat will take hold until a cold front arrives early next week. More comfortable weather arrives by next Tuesday.