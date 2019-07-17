× IMPD officer rear-ended, injured by hit-and-run driver

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An officer is injured after getting rear-ended by a driver on the south side of Indianapolis.

The crash happened on South East Street near Epler Avenue just before 5:30 a.m.

Dispatch tells us an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer in an unmarked police vehicle was turning into a McDonald’s parking lot when she was rear-ended.

Her vehicle was pushed into a nearby utility box and suffered significant front end damage

The other driver fled the scene.

The officer complained of neck and head pain. Medics transported her to a local hospital for injuries that are not life threatening.

Police are looking for a dark-colored sedan with front-end damage in connection with the crash.