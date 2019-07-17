× Johnson County prosecutor submits resignation as part of sentence in domestic violence case

FRANKLIN, Ind.– Johnson County Prosecutor Bradley Cooper received his sentence Wednesday in a domestic violence case and submitted his resignation.

Cooper pleaded guilty in April to felony charges of criminal confinement, identity deception and official misconduct, as well as a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery in connection with an incident in Trafalgar in March.

Johnson County sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene in the 500 block of West State Road 252 shortly before midnight on March 4, 2019 after receiving a 911 call.

According to the police report, the alleged victim had gone to her neighbor’s house after the disturbance, asking to call 911. She didn’t initially give her name to dispatch. When deputies arrived, the victim spoke with them and they noted her right eye was swollen and bruised. She was later taken to the hospital and treated for bruises, scratches and a contusion to her right eye.

Once deputies realized the allegations were being made against a public official, they contacted Sheriff Burgess, who told them to turn the case over to Indiana State Police.

As part of his plea deal, Cooper will spend roughly 18 months (540 days) on probation, pay a small fine of $50 and be removed from his post as a prosecutor. He’ll serve no jail time.

The victim, who FOX59 is not identifying, issued this statement when the plea deal was reached:

“Today, justice was served. Bradley made mistakes. He admitted to those mistakes in court and is now willing to accept responsibility. I forgive him. Afterall, he is human just like you and me. I have faith that God is working behind the scenes to turn this nightmare into something good. My prayer is that he will come out on the other side a better human being because of all of this.”

The victim was in court Wednesday and Cooper apologized to her directly.