Click here for weather warnings in central Indiana

Keep your hair under control this summer

Posted 10:13 AM, July 17, 2019

The humidity is on the rise which means your hair may too.  You can take back control and stay cool during this heat wave.  Fashion expert Nicole Rene and hair stylist Kyla show all different kinds of hair styles.

