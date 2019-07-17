Finding support after prison

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When ex-offenders are released from prison, they are more than 12 times likely to die in the first two weeks of their release compared to the average citizen.

And without support nearly 34% will return to prison in three years. Dr. Cameual Wright is the medical director of a nonprofit health plan called Caresource that is changing that. He and Latwan Jackson, a former member helped by their reentry program, joined FOX59 Morning News to talk about it.

The program aims to connect with prisoners before their release, educate them about their Medicaid health benefits and provide support after release for a seamless transition back into society. Originally intended to be in two prisons, the reentry program is now in all 15 Indiana prisons due to the demand.

Latwan served 12 years before his release in 2016. A life coach helped him attend Ivy Tech, where he took culinary classes. With Caresource's help, he found a job as a chef in a Marriott hotel kitchen and now receives employer-sponsored health insurance.