Click here for weather warnings in central Indiana

Water main break on northeast side slows rush hour traffic Wednesday morning

Posted 11:19 AM, July 17, 2019, by

Allisonville water main break

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Wednesday morning drivers along Allisonville Road were greeted with a bit of delay in their efforts in trying to get to work and other places as a sizable hole in the southbound  lane of Allisonville Road just past 79th was discovered due to a water main break.

Citizens Energy was alerted to the problem just after 6:30 a.m. and found not only a steady flow of water coming up from under the roadway but an entire lane width missing which had washed away.

Crews started repairs shortly after 8:00 a.m. and hoped to have the entire southbound lanes open before noon.

Only minimal disruption to area homes and business has been reported  from the incident.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.