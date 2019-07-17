× Water main break on northeast side slows rush hour traffic Wednesday morning

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Wednesday morning drivers along Allisonville Road were greeted with a bit of delay in their efforts in trying to get to work and other places as a sizable hole in the southbound lane of Allisonville Road just past 79th was discovered due to a water main break.

Citizens Energy was alerted to the problem just after 6:30 a.m. and found not only a steady flow of water coming up from under the roadway but an entire lane width missing which had washed away.

Crews started repairs shortly after 8:00 a.m. and hoped to have the entire southbound lanes open before noon.

Only minimal disruption to area homes and business has been reported from the incident.