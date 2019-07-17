× With heat wave approaching, here’s a look at some area cooling centers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Dangerously hot weather is on the way to central Indiana this week, with temperatures in the upper 90s and the heat index in triple digits.

An Excessive Heat Watch goes into effect from Thursday through Sunday. With the heat wave approaching, Hoosiers can find relief at some area cooling centers.

Oak Street Health will provide cooling centers for anyone in the community; the group said team members will be onsite to welcome local residents with activities and cool refreshments.

Here are the Oak Street Health Centers in the Indy area:

Glendale

9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

2240 East 53rd St. Suite B-1, Indianapolis

Irvington

8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

6401 E Washington St. Indianapolis

Speedway

8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

5926 Crawfordsville Rd, Unit B, Speedway

University Heights

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

4200 S East St, Indianapolis