With heat wave approaching, here’s a look at some area cooling centers

Posted 3:00 PM, July 17, 2019, by

Getty images

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Dangerously hot weather is on the way to central Indiana this week, with temperatures in the upper 90s and the heat index in triple digits.

An Excessive Heat Watch goes into effect from Thursday through Sunday. With the heat wave approaching, Hoosiers can find relief at some area cooling centers.

Oak Street Health will provide cooling centers for anyone in the community; the group said team members will be onsite to welcome local residents with activities and cool refreshments.

Here are the Oak Street Health Centers in the Indy area:

Glendale
9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
2240 East 53rd St. Suite B-1, Indianapolis

Irvington
8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
6401 E Washington St. Indianapolis

Speedway
8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
5926 Crawfordsville Rd, Unit B, Speedway

University Heights
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
4200 S East St, Indianapolis

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.