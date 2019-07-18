× 1 driver dead, 2 injured after 3-vehicle crash near Crawfordsville

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ind. – One driver has died and two others are injured following a three-vehicle crash in Montgomery County.

Indiana State Police say the crash happened at about 9:46 a.m. Thursday on State Road 47, about three miles west of Crawfordsville.

When officers responded to the scene, they found 66-year-old Paula A. Martin suffering from a “severe” wound on her arm. A tourniquet was applied and she was transported to St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis, but the Rockville woman died from her injuries.

A second driver, a 74-year-old from Waveland, was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis with serious injuries. A third driver, a 34-year-old from New Market, complained of pain, but refused treatment at the scene.

Officers believe Martin was headed northbound on SR 47 when her Hyundai Elantra went left of center for an unknown reason and struck a Subaru Forester. The Hyundai continued and struck a Scion TC.

Police say all involved appeared to have been wearing seat belts, and alcohol and drugs don’t appear to have been factors in the crash.