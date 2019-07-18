WESTFIELD, Ind. -- July 21 is National Ice Cream Day, and a new shop in Westfield is celebrating accordingly. Cone + Crumb is putting a unique twist on the favorite summertime treat. Sherman stopped by to have a taste.
Celebrate National Ice Cream Day at new shop in Westfield
