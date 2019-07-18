Celebrate National Ice Cream Day at new shop in Westfield

Posted 9:11 AM, July 18, 2019, by

WESTFIELD, Ind. -- July 21 is National Ice Cream Day, and a new shop in Westfield is celebrating accordingly. Cone + Crumb is putting a unique twist on the favorite summertime treat. Sherman stopped by to have a taste.

