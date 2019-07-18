× Dangerous heat these next several days; know how to stay safe

An Excessive Heat Warning is now in effect for the entire state of Indiana. This lasts through Sunday evening at 8 P.M. We have been advertising this “Extreme Heat” for well over a week. More then two dozens states are impacted by it.

Now is the time to be paying extra attention to your children, pets and the elderly. Stay hydrated and make sure you limit your time outdoors. There are many cooling stations setup across Central Indiana. You can find some of those locations here.

Also make sure you know the warning signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Also, during these conditions, we need to remind everyone to check the backseat of their vehicles. Temperatures inside your car can rise very quickly. 2018 was a record setting year for the number of children who died after being left in hot cars.

A “Hot Dome” setting up over Central Indiana will bring us some of the warmest temperatures we’ve seen in over 7 years.

We stay hot and very humid this Thursday evening as temperatures will stay near or above 100-degrees through the early evening hours. Overnight, they stay very warm as lows only drop to the mid and upper 70’s early Friday morning.

Successive days of this type of heat is where we, sadly, start to see a lot of heat related deaths. “Extreme Heat” during the day followed by warm and humid nights puts a lot of stress on the body. As stated earlier, be sure to closely monitor your children, pets and the elderly. The oppressive heat and humidity continues through the weekend. A cold front passing Sunday will bring us showers and storms, and finally, start to cool us off. A few strong storms are possible Sunday afternoon and evening. We will continue to monitor that system and bring updates as we get closer.