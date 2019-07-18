Fan fun for Colts Training Camp

Posted 8:38 AM, July 18, 2019, by

WESTFIELD, Ind. -- The Colts are kicking off training camp next week, and the team has a lot of activities planned to get fans in the game day spirit. Stephanie Pemberton with the Colts stopped by FOX59 with Blue with the details.

Learn more about Colts Camp here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.