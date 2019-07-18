Oppressive heat arrives Thursday afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An Excessive Heat Warning begins today at 2 p.m. and is scheduled to expire Sunday at 8 p.m. For the next several days, strong southerly wind flow will help afternoon highs drive into the 90s. The elevated humidity will also create oppressive conditions, especially as we head into the weekend.

The combination of high heat and humidity will make it feel even hotter outside during the afternoon hours. One-hundred-degree heat indices are going to make an appearance starting Thursday afternoon. It is imperative to stay hydrated and find air conditioning through the weekend. Heat is the leading weather-related killer in the United States each year and the forecast indicated Indianapolis will see the hottest weather in seven years!

Drier weather also arrives today. There will be limited storm chances this afternoon with the muggy conditions. However, higher pressure is going to dry out Indiana the next couple days and provide the area with full sunshine. The UV Index is going to be very high on the scale, meaning sunburn may occur within 10 to 12 minutes without proper skin protection.

Storm chances will rise again during the second half of the weekend as a cold front approaches the Midwest. The boundary will help drop the heat and humidity by next Tuesday when temperatures in the 80s will return.