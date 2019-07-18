Shake it with celebrity choreographers at IBE’s dance festival

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — You’re invited to learn from some of the country’s best-known choreographers at Indiana Black Expo’s first Dance Heritage Festival.

Choreographers who have worked with music-industry superstars like Beyonce, Pink, Janet Jackson, Britney Spears and Jennifer Lopez are teaching classes on jazz, hip hop, funk, African dance and more.

Organized in collaboration with Movin’ Legacy, a local nonprofit to preserve and celebrate African dance, the festival kicked off Wednesday and continues through this Saturday, July 20, at 601 North Shortridge Road on the east side.

Classes are $10 each, and advance registration is not required. Dancers ages 15 and older of all cultures and experience levels are invited to participate.

Click here for more information and a full schedule of classes.

The festival’s final event is a dance battle with Jeffrey Page, founder of Movin’ Legacy and a nationally-known choreographer, on Saturday at 4:45 p.m. at the Indiana Convention Center, Hall I.

The dance battle is free to enter, and the winner takes home a $1,000 prize.

Page, an Indianapolis native, is an opera and theater director for classical and contemporary works. He has been part of Beyonce’s creative team for more than 12 years, and he won an MTV Video Music Award for his work with the singer.

He is the first African American to be named the Marcus Institute Fellow for Opera Directing at The Juilliard School, and he is currently working on a Broadway production of 1776 with the American Repertory Theater at Harvard University.