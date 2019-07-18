Trending men’s fashion

Posted 10:01 AM, July 18, 2019

Fashion expert Nicole Rene is talking about what's trending for men.  We're doing a Passion for Fashion week leading up to the Indiana Black Expo Fashion show on Saturday.

