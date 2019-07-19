5 guys arrested after fight at Five Guys Burgers and Fries in Florida

Posted 7:38 AM, July 19, 2019, by

Photo courtesy of Stuart Police Department

STUART, Fla. – Police arrested five guys after a fight broke out at Five Guys Burgers and Fries in Stuart, Florida.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, police were called to the restaurant at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

A woman told authorities that one of the men was arguing with another man, someone threw a cup, and a door was slammed in a man’s face before an “all-out brawl” broke out, according to a police report obtained by the Orlando Sentinel.

Three juvenile males and two adult males, 18-year-olds Keith Morine and Loren Perine, were charged with affray and processed at the Martin County Jail.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.