WATCH LIVE: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Rep. Andre Carson hold event in Indy

City Barbeque Marketplace

Posted 12:43 PM, July 19, 2019, by

We wake up early to make the city’s best barbeque: every day, at every restaurant, we’re slow-smoking award-winning barbeque and making sides and desserts from scratch.

We cater incredible events: we promise a flawless and fun experience for any occasion. Personalized, friendly, and affordable, our catering is perfect for formal wedding receptions, casual backyard get-togethers, and everything in between.

We serve our communities: we’re serious about supporting our teammates and neighbors; giving back to local charities and non-profits; and celebrating life’s happy moments in a fun, family-friendly environment.

We live our values, day in, day out. We’re dedicated to serving competition-quality barbeque with genuine backyard hospitality; improving ourselves and our processes a little every day; and staying true to our purpose.

At City Barbeque, we exist to serve and create happiness.

Visit the new location in Whitestown or online at citybbq.com/

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.