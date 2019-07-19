× City of Carmel cancels Art of Wine event due to excessive heat warnings

CARMEL, Ind. — Officials in Carmel have announced the cancellation of the Art of Wine event due to excessive heat warnings.

The event was scheduled for the evening of Saturday, July 20, in the Carmel Arts & Design District.

According to a city spokesperson, the decision was made to cancel the event in the interest of public safety after officials and participating vendors had voiced concern.

The City of Carmel says it will process refunds for patrons who purchased VIP tickets and provided the following statement:

“Carmel’s protocol for hazardous weather conditions as it relates to events extends beyond severe thunderstorms, ice storms and extreme cold weather. In the summer months, the Carmel Fire Department uses the Wet Bulb Globe Temp scale to determine extreme heat conditions – a scale that takes in temperature and relative humidity to determine a threshold at which point an event would be canceled. The City surpassed that threshold today and the forecast for tomorrow is well above that danger level as well.”

Nancy Heck, Director of Community Relations and Economic Development, said, “The safety of our patrons and event staff is our top priority and given the extreme heat conditions, we needed to follow our Emergency Weather Action Plan and cancel the event.”