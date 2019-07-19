Dangerous heat through the weekend; tracking next round of storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect through 8 PM Sunday for central Indiana. The high heat and oppressive humidity are going to linger through the weekend. Relief arrives next week when a cold front passes over the Midwest. The boundary will bring storm chances by Sunday.

Central Indiana is waking up to warm and muggy conditions with temperatures near 80°! Dew points are in the mid to upper 70s, which is creating a “sticky feel” during the morning commute. When dew points are over the 70° mark, the atmosphere typically feels more uncomfortable. Hot and humid weather returns this Friday as highs rise into the mid-90s! Heat indices will rise over 100° and could peak at 110° in parts of the area! We will closely watch the high in Indianapolis this afternoon because it could rise near the record of 98° set back in 1930.

The Indianapolis Indians have a home game at Victory Field tonight against the Durham Bulls. Temperatures will be in the 90s at first pitch, then drop into the mid-80s at the end of the game. Skies should stay mostly clear for the Fireworks this evening! Overnight lows will drop into the upper 70s.

The warmest day of the week arrives Saturday as highs rise into the upper 90s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms move back into the state during the second half of the weekend with the approaching cold front. Showers will linger early Monday morning and the humidity will take a plunge! Tuesday’s weather looks bright, less humid with highs taking a dip below average! Highs have been above average in Indianapolis since June 25.