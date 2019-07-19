WATCH LIVE: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Rep. Andre Carson hold event in Indy

DC’s ‘Titans’ temporarily shuts down production after crew member death

July 19, 2019

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 03: A view of the main stage during DC UNIVERSE's Titans World Premiere on October 3, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for DC UNIVERSE)

Production on the set of the DC Universe series “Titans” has been shut down for two days after the death of its special effects coordinator.

According to a statement provided to CNN from the show’s executive producers, Warner Bros. Television and Group and DC Universe, Warren Appleby died Thursday “after an accident which occurred at a special effects facility during the preparation and testing for an upcoming shoot.”

“Warren is beloved by all who worked with him during an impressive 25-year career in television and motion pictures,” the statement read. “The executive producers, along with everyone in the TITANS family, Warner Bros. Television Group and DC UNIVERSE, wish to express our deepest condolences, and heartfelt love and support, to Warren’s family and friends at this most difficult time.”

The series focuses on a group of DC Universe young superheroes who fight evil.

Appleby also served as special effects coordinator for the Oscar-winning film “The Shape of Water.” That film’s director, Guillermo del Toro, hailed him to Deadline as “a top-notch FX man but I admired him as a father and family man, and a colleague, too.”

“He always gave you his 100% percent,” del Toro told Deadline. “He was very near and very dear and an integral part of our core team. He will be always be beloved and admired.”

