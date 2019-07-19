Death of man found under west side bridge being investigated as homicide

(file photo/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The death of a man on the city’s west side is being investigated as a homicide.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) says the victim’s body was found under a bridge in the 2500 block of Eagledale Drive shortly after 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

The body was described as a black male, wearing a red sweatshirt and black pants.

An autopsy was performed on Friday, but due to the condition of the victim, IMPD says there will be a delay in the identification. However, the Marion County Coroner’s Office (MCCO) did rule the case a homicide.

The MCCO will release the name of the victim once he has been identified and proper next-of-kin have been notified.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

