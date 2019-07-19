× Human remains found in rural Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ind.– Authorities in Montgomery County are investigating after human remains were located Thursday morning.

Detectives say the remains were found in a rural area in the southwestern part of the county, but didn’t identify a specific location.

No identity for the deceased has been released. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s office says they are working to determine the identity and cause of death.

Police say they believe this is an isolated incident and there isn’t any additional threat to the public.

Anyone with information about these remains is asked to call Detective Aaron French at 765-362-3740 Ext. 220 or Detective Ben Fullenwider at 765-362-3740 Ext. 229. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 317-262-TIPS (8477).