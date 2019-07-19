× IACS asks public to make appointments before surrendering animals

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis Animal Care Services (IACS) is asking members of the public to make an appointment if they need to surrender an animal.

“We’re not telling people they can’t surrender their animal,” said Laura Keith-Williams, IACS Kennel Manager. “What scheduling allows us to do is anticipate the number of animals coming in to the shelter and better plan how we are going to house them.”

The shelter has seen an influx in dogs and cats being brought in as strays over the past few weeks.

According to an IACS statement, 430 animals have been taken in since July 11 making their already crowded shelter even more crowded.

Making an appointment to surrender an animal is not required, but it will dramatically reduce the time the people spend waiting to be helped at the shelter.

IACS is an open-intake shelter, meaning they are required to accept every animal, regardless of age, species, health or temperament.

Appointments can be made by calling 317-327-1397 and select option 3.

The statement also said, “If someone doesn’t pick up the phone when you call, please leave a message and one of our intake staff will get back to you as soon as possible. Along with scheduling appointments, our staff can also connect pet owners with resources that may help keep the animal in the home and out of the shelter.”

IACS is also reminding the public that if you pick up a stray animal, they will vaccinate and treat it for fleas if you file a “found report” with the shelter and can keep the animal for two weeks.

“This is a great way to keep animals out of the shelter and still give an owner the chance to find his or her pet. After two weeks, if no owner has claimed the animal, you may rehome the pet yourself or keep it,” according to the statement.