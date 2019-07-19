× Justin Holiday joins his brother on Pacers’ roster

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Pacers’ roster is officially becoming a family affair.

Aaron Holiday’s brother, Justin has agreed to a one-year, $4.8 million deal with the Pacers according to multiple reports.

Justin, a shooting guard and small forward began last season with Chicago before being traded to Memphis in January. He scored a career-high 30 points in an overtime loss to Dallas.

He’s also played for Philadelphia, Golden State, Atlanta and New York winning a championship with the Warriors in 2015.

The 30-year-old played four years at the University of Washington, where he was co-captain as a senior with Isaiah Thomas. He was named Pac-10 Defensive Player of the Year and started all 35 games, averaging 10.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.

Aaron was the Pacers’ first-round pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. The 23rd overall selection played in 50 games for the Pacers in his rookie season, averaging 5.9 points in just under 13 minutes per game. He’s expected to take on a bigger role in his second season.

The Pacers have also reportedly signed center Amida Brimah. The seven-footer has spent time in the NBA G-League with the Austin Spurs and played in college at UCONN.