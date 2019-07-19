× More than 20 people displaced after west side apartment fire

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An apartment fire displaced several people on the city’s west side on Friday.

The Indianapolis Fire Department says at least 22 people have been forced from their homes as a result of the fire in the 5000 block of Kebil Ct.

Crews from multiple departments responded to the blaze shortly after 9 p.m. and officials say the fire was out in the entire building by about 10 p.m.

No injuries have been reported at this time in connection with the fire.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.