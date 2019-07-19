× Peak of this oppressive heat still yet to come

Another heater with highs right back to the 90’s. This makes the 13th 90-degree day this year and the 24th straight day where temperatures were 86° or warmer. Keep in mind, the average high temperature in Indianapolis peaks at 85° during the summer months.

With Feels Like temperatures that have been well-above 100-degrees for most of Central Indiana, we’re not the only ones dealing with these oppressive conditions. More then two dozens states are in either an Excessive Heat Warning or Heat Advisories. The Excessive Heat Warning for Central Indiana is in effect until Sunday at 8 P.M.

We stay very warm and humid overnight. By early Saturday morning low temperatures will only drop to the mid and upper 70’s. These are well above average for this time of year. In fact, early Friday morning we tied 2011 for the warmest low temperature on record, of 79-degrees, for the date. By Saturday afternoon, highs will surge into the mid 90’s and Feels Like temperatures will be back in the triple digits.

Saturday marks the peak of our “Extreme Heat.” From there, temperatures start to drop. It will still be hot and humid on Sunday, but clouds filling in ahead of a cold front will keep temperatures slightly cooler.

Our next “Weather Maker” comes Sunday afternoon and evening. The cold front that will bring us much needed relief moves toward Central Indiana. Out ahead of it, showers and thunderstorms will develop. A few strong to severe storms are possible. We’ll keep a close eye on this system as we get closer.

Humidity starts dropping dramatically by Monday. As both the heat and humidity take a dive, refreshing air will dominate most of next week before we start to warm again by next Friday.