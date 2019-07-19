× Purdue at Big Ten Media Days

Purdue’s 5-4 record in the Big Ten in 2018 snapped quite the streak. The Boilers hadn’t had a winning mark in the league in 12 years, since 2006.

Head coach Jeff Brohm represented the Gold and Black at Big Ten Media Days this week hoping the coming season brings back-to-back winning records in the conference for the first time since 1997-1998.

“Not beating ourselves, doing the small things correctly, and being more consistent is our goal,” said Brohm.

The Boilers have finished each of the past two regular seasons 6-6, earning invites to bowl games each year. A third straight bowl would be the first such occurance for Purdue since Joe Tiller led them to eight straight in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

“Looking at last year, consistency is important,” added Brohm. “We’ve gotta be more consistent with our play every week. We had some really good moments where beat three top 25 teams and beat Nebraska at Nebraska then we had some other moments that were not very good.”

One of the perpetual highlights for Purdue in 2018 was the play of freshman Rondale Moore. As a freshman, the New Albany native caught 114 balls for 1,258 yards and 12 touchdowns.

“For someone to come in and be a difference maker for us day one,” Brohm explains, “had opportunities to go play wherever he wanted, was huge. It shows to players across the country that hey, we’ve got a great program here. We play the best teams every year in our conference, our non conference schedule, if you play against them, you’re on the big stage.”

Purdue opens the 2019 season Friday, August 30 at 9:30 p.m. at Nevada.