Suspect in Muncie credit union robbery dies

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Officials say the suspect in a Muncie credit union robbery died Thursday evening.

Guy Rosebery from the Indiana Department of Correction’s Reception Diagnostic Center said there wan an “incident” Wednesday evening and Jeremy Snider was injured. He was taken to a hospital where he later passed away.

No additional details about the incident have been provided, but it’s under investigation by Indiana State Police (ISP).

Snider was arrested ion July 12, two days after the Prime Trust Credit Union near 26th and Madison was robbed. A customer who tried to intervene in the robbery was shot and suffered a graze wound.

Court documents say after shooting the customer, the suspect pointed a gun at a bank teller. The teller put an undisclosed amount of money in a bag and the suspect fled.

Two days after the robbery, police say Snider was involved in a shooting at the Shadeland Inn Motel in Indianapolis. He allegedly told the victim he had a large amount of money from robbing a bank, and he was seen with a shaved head on a surveillance camera. Someone called police after hearing him allegedly bragging about it.