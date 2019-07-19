WATCH LIVE: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Rep. Andre Carson hold event in Indy

Woman arrested for OWI in connection with crash that killed Howard County sheriff’s daughter

Posted 12:55 PM, July 19, 2019, by

Jennifer Eastwood

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind.– A Logansport woman is facing charges for a crash that killed the Howard County sheriff’s daughter.

The crash occurred on April 8 around 10:30 p.m. just west of the U.S. 31 bypass. Jordan Asher, 21, was driving a 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix northbound on U.S. 35 near County Road 80 West. Jennifer Eastwood, 48, of Logansport, was driving a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee southbound on U.S. 35. Their vehicles collided head-on after Asher’s vehicle crossed the center line.

Howard County Coroner Steve Seele pronounced Asher dead at the crash scene. Eastwood was injured.

Police say a toxicology report showed Eastwod had a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .196, more than twice the legal limit of .08. Asher reportedly had Delta-9 THC, the primary psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, in her system on the night of the crash.

On Monday, an arrest warrant was served on Eastwood for misdemeanor charges for operating a vehicle while intoxicated at .15 or higher, operating while intoxicated endangering, and driving with a suspended license with a prior conviction.

She was taken to the Cass County Jail.

