13 years later, family and police still search for answers in a deadly hit and run

CARMEL, Ind -- A family is still searching for answers to this day, 13 years since an off-duty officer was killed in a hit and run. 42-year-old, Ronald Obsitnick, was struck and killed on his motorcycle the night of July 20, 2006, according to police.

“Ron was just a fun person. Just a joy to be around, always had something funny to say he had a dry sense of humor,” said Carmel Police Officer, Lt. Adam Miller.

Ronald Obsitnick was a brother to fellow officers and his family.

“He can take you from a bad day to a good day. That’s just the kind of person he was,” said his sister, Michelle Eurick.

He was also well-loved.

“I was crushed. I was very crushed. Never expected an older sibling to go at such a young age,” Eurick said.

Still crushed not knowing what happened. Eurick says their mother died three-months after Obsitnick’s death. His father passed in March. Both of them died, not knowing what happened to their oldest son.

“We have no idea of what actually happened. we know he was left there in the middle of the street alone with his motorcycle and the person that turned in front of him and hit him left,” said Lt. Miller.

There’s a small reminder at the bottom of a street light at the corner of 96th and Meridian St. pointing out the unsolved tragedy, 13 years after the Carmel High School police officer was killed. His family has a number of questions that remain unanswered.

“Why did you leave the scene. Why couldn’t you have waited. I mean you got out of your vehicle, you walked back there you looked at him in the road. You got back in your vehicle and left,” said Eurick.

But witnesses did not leave the scene. They stayed around to tell police what they saw.

“Luckily there were some witnesses that saw it was like a two-door black sports car had a spoiler on the back. So there were some distinctive features on the car where the damage could’ve been,” said Lt. Miller.

Police say they did everything they could. They checked surveillance cameras at nearby gas stations and restaurants and checked body shops for the vehicle involved.

“We tried everything, you’re right...just horrible it’s like losing one of your own family members. And such a horrible accident the way it happened,” said Lt. Miller.

Eurick isn’t sure if they’ll ever get closure due to the amount of time that has passed. But she has a message to the person who took their loved one.

“Just give us our closure,” said Eurick.

Police have a message to the family.

“We’re still trying, we won’t give up trying,” said Lt. Miller.

The Obsitnick’s message to police.

“I appreciate the fact the fact that they haven’t given up,” said Eurick.

And one final message to a man who is gone but not forgotten.

“I love you,” said Eurick.

Police are asking anyone with any information to contact CrimeStoppers at 262-TIPS.