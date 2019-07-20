× East side shooting leaves 1 hurt

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. — A person was shot early Saturday morning. The shooting happened on the east side of Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Metro Police Department has confirmed that a man was shot at a residence on the 900 block of North Grant Avenue. 911 operators received a call at approximately 2:30 a.m. in reference to a person being shot. Responding officers located one adult male suffering from an apparent gun shot wound to the body.

The victim was transported to the Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Health Hospital for treatment. He was listed as being in stable condition and is expected to survive his injuries.

Aggravated Assault detectives with the Indianapolis Metro Police Department were dispatched and quickly began interviewing witnesses. Police say that it appears the shooting involved a group of friends and that this was an isolated incident. None of the friends would cooperate with investigators. It’s unclear if police have anyone in custody or have made any arrests in connection to the shooting.