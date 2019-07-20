High heat lingers this weekend; storm chances rise Sunday afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There are still several Excessive Heat Warnings in effect around the Ohio River Valley this Saturday. The warning issued for central Indiana is scheduled to expire Sunday at 8 PM. Temperatures are going to rebound back into the lower to mid-90s this afternoon with heat index values up to 110°! There are several events happening today, including the Indianapolis Indians having a game at 7:05 PM and Symphony on the Prairie. Heat indices will still be in the upper 90s at the start of the evening.

An area of high pressure is going to provide central Indiana with dry conditions and plenty of sunshine today. Changes arrive the second half of the weekend. An inbound cold front will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms back into the state Sunday afternoon. Some storms may become strong with an isolated severe weather threat. Heavy rain, gusty winds and hail will be possible within any thunderstorms that develops Sunday afternoon.

Showers and thunderstorms will linger early in the day Monday. Once the cold front passes over the state, the humidity will crash, and temperatures will drop! Highs will dip below average by Tuesday with a forecast high near 80°.