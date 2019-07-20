Indy Burger Battle to heat up this weekend in downtown Indy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. --It is a hamburger lovers favorite event this Saturday as restaurants from all over Indianapolis will create their own unique burger to serve as sliders and the public will get to try each of them to decide whose is the most delicious. At the end of the day, your vote will determine the People's Choice Champion and local celebrity judges will determine the Critic's Choice Champion to help crown the best burgers in Indianapolis.

Fox 59 Morning News got a quick preview of the event with Theresa Vernon of Building Tomorrow & Chef Matt Kovacinski from the Weber Grill who stopped by to talk and grill a sampling of what one might get when they attend the event.