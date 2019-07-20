Rain delays start of IndyCar Iowa 300

Posted 7:37 PM, July 20, 2019, by

NEWTON, IA - JUNE 23: Ryan Hunter-Reay, driver of the #28 Andretti Autosport Dallara Chevrolet, in action during the Iowa Corn Indy 250 at Iowa Speedway on June 23, 2012 in Newton, Iowa. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Heavy rains hit Newton, IA less than half an hour before the green flag was scheduled to drop, delaying the start of Saturday night’s IndyCar race at Iowa Speedway.

Though the rain was significant, race officials are holding out hope that they’ll be able to get the Iowa 300 in Saturday evening.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.