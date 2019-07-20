Relief from heat on the way; Sunday strong storm threat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We tacked on another 90-degree day for Indianapolis. The high temperatures made it up to 93-degrees on Saturday afternoon. That makes 14 days at or above 90-degrees this year. We're only 5 short of the yearly average with another one in the forecast for Sunday.

After one more hot and humid day to finish off the weekend, we are tracking relief. A cold front heading toward Central Indiana is what we are waiting for. Saturday evening, it was off to our northwest. By Monday morning it will have dived to our south and east.

As it nears the state, it will trigger showers and thunderstorms out ahead of it. We start the day off dry on Sunday. However, as we get into the early afternoon hours, we will start to see showers and storms developing. Some strong to severe storms are possible. Damaging winds will be the main threat.

After a lull in storms after the initial wave, we're tracking a second wave moving in along the actual front as we head late into Sunday night and early into Monday morning.

Many Excessive Heat Warnings have been lifted early, however, most of Central Indiana is still under on until Sunday at 8 P.M.

We have a big dip in temperatures as we head into next week. Triple digit Feels Like temperatures will exit on Sunday. Refreshing air and sunshine dominates most of next week.