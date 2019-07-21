× Big change to our weather pattern this week

Say goodbye to the heat and humidity! At least for now. Sunday’s high temperature made it back into the 90’s, making it the 5th one in a row for Indianapolis and the 15th one of 2019. That’s the last one we’ll see for a little while as a big cool down is already in the works.

Several pockets of Central Indiana picked up some heavy rain totals on Sunday afternoon/evening. Radar estimating more than 3″ of rain falling near Attica.

Showers will ease overnight Sunday into Monday morning. However, as you’re walking out the door on Monday, widely scattered showers will likely still be in the area.

A cold front swinging through the state on Sunday is bringing us much needed relief from the hot temperatures and high humidity. Winds have already been shifting out of the NNW on Sunday. That means cooler and drier air is streaming in.

Monday will still be somewhat humid, however, we will see that humidity dropping throughout the day. By Tuesday, the air will feel refreshing!

With winds shifting out of the NW, clouds and rain to start the day, and a moderate amount of moisture left in the air, highs on Monday will struggle to reach the lower 80’s.

By early Tuesday morning, temperatures will have dropped into the upper 50’s. This will likely be the coolest we’ve been in over a month. Lots of sunshine and comfortable temperatures throughout the week. However, we do start to heat back up as temperatures near 90° again by the end of the weekend.