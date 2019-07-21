IN Focus: Panelists discuss this week’s top stories

INDIANAPOLIS - What are Indiana political insiders saying about the President's controversial tweets? How will the tone in the nation's capital impact the political scene here in Indiana?

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Robin Winston, Mike Murphy, Lara Beck and Tony Samuel discuss this week's top stories, including the backlash to the President's tweets, Rep. Susan Brooks' decision to condemn Trump's remarks and the race for Congress in the fifth district.

