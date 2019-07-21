Lebanon responders tend to elderly woman’s yard after alarm goes off

LEBANON, Ind. — Responders in Lebanon helped tend to an elderly woman’s yard after she accidentally hit her medical emergency alarm while preparing to weed eat.

Engine 222 and Medic 21 responded to the woman’s home after she mistakenly hit the alarm around her neck, according to the fire department’s Facebook post.

When crews arrived, they found the woman getting ready to do yard work.

The responders took care of the weed eating for her and also picked up some vegetation in her yard.