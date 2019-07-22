3 carjacking suspects in custody after shots fired at Lawrence officers during chase

LAWRENCE, Ind. – Three people are in custody after Lawrence officers say they fired shots at them during a chase early Monday morning.

Officers responded to a carjacking near 42nd Street and Post Road around 3:45 a.m. Police say three people stole a car at gunpoint. Officers spotted the suspects in the stolen car several blocks away.

They tried to pull the car over, and a chase ensued.

During the chase, one of the suspects fired shots at them. The officers did not shoot back.

The suspects crashed the car near North Irwin Avenue and Lennington Drive on the city’s northeast side.

Police apprehended the three suspects. No one was injured.