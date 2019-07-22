× Brown County Music Center adds country legend Tanya Tucker to inaugural lineup

NASHVILLE, Ind. — The new Brown County Music Center (BCMC) has announced country music legend Tanya Tucker has been added to its inaugural lineup this fall.

A BCMC spokesperson says Tucker’s show is set for Thursday, September 19 with tickets going on sale Friday, July 26.

Dubbed “the original female country outlaw” and “the female Elvis,” Tucker was the youngest female to grace the cover of Rolling Stone Magazine at the age of 13.

The Grammy-nominated, CMA and ACM winning artist is known for 15 No. 1 hits including “Delta Dawn,” 41 top 10 hits, and 23 top 40 albums.

Seventeen years after the release of her last record, the 60-year-old will release her newest album “While I’m Livin’” on August 23 as well as a full length documentary “Delta Dawn, Then and Now: The Return of Tanya Tucker.”

The Brown County Music Center is scheduled to open in August in Nashville, Indiana.

According to the spokesperson, the 2000-seat, indoor entertainment venue will play host to world-class rock, blues, country, pop, and more.

Tickets for Tanya Tucker and the November 15 show of ‘90s boy band tribute Boy Band Review will go on sale this Friday, July 26 at 10 a.m. at browncountymusiccenter.com and ticketmaster.com.

In-person tickets will be available at the Brown County Convention and Visitors Bureau Visitor’s Center, and eventually at the new venue’s box office.