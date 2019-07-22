Color coordinated back to school lunches

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Back to school is just around the corner and it may be time to think about ways to swtich up school lunches.

Dietitian Kim Galeaz joins us on how to color coordinate you're child's school lunches.

Zesty pink (beet) hummus recipe

1 can (15 oz.) Kroger Garbanzo Beans, rinsed and drained

1 can (15 oz.) Kroger Sliced Beets, drained

1-2 garlic cloves, minced

2 tablespoons Kroger creamy almond butter

¼ cup lemon juice

1 heaping tablespoon lemon zest

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

½ teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon ground coriander

¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper

¼ teaspoon each salt and white pepper

Garnish: cilantro and/or lemon slices or zest, crushed red pepper

Add garbanzo beans, beets, garlic and almond butter to food processor bowl. Process until thoroughly blended. Scrape bowl, add all remaining ingredients and process again until thoroughly combined. Serve immediately or refrigerate in tightly covered container. Garnish as desired.

Makes about 2 ½ cups hummus. (Roughly 7-8 servings 1/3-cup each)

Recipe created by culinary dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN, LD