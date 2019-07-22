Cooling off early in the week; dry stretch on the way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Indianapolis has now reached 90° 15 times so far this summer after seeing a high of 92° Sunday. On average, Indy hits the 90° mark 19 days each year. Relief arrives this afternoon with forecast highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s!

The cooler air has finally arrived in central Indiana this Monday morning. It is a muggy start and light showers are beginning to move into the Greater Indianapolis area. Light rain will become widely scattered over the state during the late morning hours before exiting this evening. The humidity will drop as the system moves out and skies will turn partly cloudy.

After seeing 90° heat for the last five days, Indianapolis will finally have a below normal high temperature this afternoon. June 25 was the last day Indianapolis had a below average high temperature! The 80s will stay in the forecast through the work week. High pressure will also keep showers away for the next several days as it travels over the Midwest! Temperatures near 90 return next weekend.