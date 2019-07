× Cyclist killed after getting hit by SUV on Indy’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An adult male cyclist is dead after getting hit by an SUV on the south side of Indianapolis.

The crash happened on Madison Avenue at Brewer Drive, just north of Stop 11 Road, around 6:15 a.m.

The driver stayed at the scene, and he is cooperating.

Police want drivers to avoid the area.

We will update this story when more information is available.