FIDO: Nonprofit helps hundreds of dogs, cats every year since 2005

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — At first glance, 8-month-old Whiskey looks like your typically energetic puppy.

But he, like so many others dogs, was once left to fend for himself in the backyard of a breeder in Indianapolis.

“They showed me Whiskey’s litter, and I saw how sad and bloated they were. I at least wanted to save one of them,” said his owner Olivia Anderson.

That’s when Anderson got in touch with FIDO, or Friends of Indianapolis Dogs Outside. The nonprofit focuses on getting dogs off the streets and improving their quality of life.

“We just started going out into the lower income and higher crime neighborhoods where a lot of these dogs live in the backyards,” explained founder Darcie Kurtz.

As time went on, Kurtz said the need continued to grow. These days, FIDO helps clients to put up secure fencing, spay and neuter, and every month they host a pet food pantry.

But they can’t do it without your help. FIDO relies on people to lend a helping hand to man’s best friend.

“Sometimes if they only have an hour they can go out with me or another volunteer to do follow-up,” said volunteer Allison Cole.

FIDO has about 60 consistent volunteers. Last year they visited 750 homes to check on animals, helped more than 600 cats and dogs get spayed or neutered, installed 75 fence projects, and distributed 150,000 thousand pounds of food at their pet food pantry.

