IMPD: Newly formed Crime Gun Intel Center leads to arrest of man on gun-related charges

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – One of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s newest crime fighting tools landed a man behind bars on gun-related charges.

This year, the IMPD set up a Crime Gun Intelligence Center with the goal of improving public safety.

Near 24th and Arlington on Friday, members of the CGIC were conducting surveillance on a suspect wanted for federal crimes.

That’s when IMPD officers claim they saw Brendyn Woods dealing drugs and quickly took him into custody.

“The team with the Indianapolis Crime Gun Intelligence Center was in the right place at right time to see criminal activity that was unrelated to the investigation they were there for,” said IMPD Lt. Matt Thomas.

According to court records, Woods has multiple felony burglary convictions and was found with a stolen gun. He told police, “Right now in Indianapolis anything can happen,” referring to the fact he needed to carry a firearm to protect himself.

The CGIC started this year and includes two dozen officers with IMPD, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and more.

Their goal is to use ballistic evidence to target serial offenders before they commit violent crimes.

“They use all these pieces of information to build a clearer picture on who is driving violent crime in Indianapolis,” said Thomas.

So far this year, the CGIC has made 152 arrests, leading to 27 federal cases, but they’re not alone.

Just this month, IMPD East District, Southeast District and Northwest District have posted online a dozen times about guns being seized in crimes.

As a department, at the halfway point of the year, IMPD has seized more than 1,737 guns. Last year, the department took 3,315 guns off the streets.

“We recognize that in order to reduce gun violence we have to focus our efforts on people that are responsible for gun violence,” said Thomas.

Woods remains behind bars at the Marion County jail and is due in court for an initial hearing on Tuesday.