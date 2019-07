Indianapolis, Ind — Indy Pride is hosting its annual career fair next month. The fair embraces employers and employees from all different backgrounds. Tiffany Hanson and Chris Handburg stopped by FOX59 to break it all down. For more information head to the following link: Indy Pride Career Fair.

*Correction* The fair takes place Aug. 26 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.