Investigation underway into death of Marion County Jail inmate

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An investigation is underway into the death of a Marion County Jail inmate.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, 28-year-old Kerrington Tompkins was found unresponsive at 3:07 a.m. Monday. Personnel from the jail, Emergency Medical Services and the Indianapolis Fire Department “promptly provided” medical attention, investigators said.

Tompkins was taken to Eskenazi Hospital at 3:52 a.m. and was declared dead at 4:23 a.m.

A death investigation is underway involving the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Marion County Forensics Agency and the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is also conducting an internal affairs investigation.

Tompkins had been at the jail since July 20, when he was arrested on charges of resisting law enforcement, unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of methamphetamine and driving while suspended.