× Man in critical condition after being shot multiple times on Indy’s near north side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times on the near north side of Indianapolis.

Just after 9:45 p.m. Monday, police say they were called to the intersection of Watson Road and Winthrop Avenue in response to a person shot.

Upon arrival, they found a 19-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds near the sidewalk in the 1000 block of E. 38th Street.

He was taken to Eskenazi Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Police say at this time they are unsure of what led up to the shooting and have no suspects.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.